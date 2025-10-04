Imphal (Manipur) [India], October 4 (ANI): Two passengers have been arrested for carrying suspected contraband (Cannabis/Ganja) at the Imphal Airport in Manipur.

The vigilant CISF personnel at the airport showcased strong alertness during a random X-BIS screening. The two passengers, who were supposed to travel from Imphal to Delhi by a domestic flight, were diverted for the baggage check. A 21.36 kg of suspected contraband (Cannabis/Ganja) was detected during the check,

Also Read | H-1B Visa Filings Under Scanner: TCS, Cognizant, Apple, Microsoft and Others Questioned by US Senators Charles Grassley and Richard Durbin Amid Tech Layoffs.

After the discovery, the passengers were handed over to the local police along with the drugs for further legal action.

Earlier, on September 26, in a decisive operation aimed at curbing illicit drug trafficking, a joint team of 22 personnel from Assam Rifles and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) successfully apprehended two individuals in possession of a massive cache of narcotics in Chandel district, Manipur, a release said.

Also Read | Gold Rate Today, October 4, 2025: Gold Prices Dip Slightly After Days of Record Highs, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

According to the release, the operation unfolded following specific intelligence inputs. Acting swiftly on the information, a mobile vehicle check post was established in the general area of Bala Point. During surveillance, a white Gypsy and a Kenbo motorcycle were observed approaching the checkpoint. However, both vehicles halted approximately 60 to 70 meters short of the post, and the individuals onboard abandoned their vehicles and attempted to flee into the surrounding forested terrain.

The search column responded with immediate pursuit, initiating an extensive area sweep. After a determined effort, the team successfully apprehended both suspects. A thorough inspection of the vehicles and individuals led to the recovery of 67.26 kilograms of WY tablets, a potent narcotic substance, with an estimated market value of Rs 53.8 crore.

The seized contraband and the apprehended individuals were subsequently handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau for further investigation and legal proceedings.

This operation stands as a testament to the synergy between Assam Rifles and NCB in combating the menace of drug trafficking in the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)