Porbandar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Citing harassment by the ruling Congress in Rajasthan ahead of the legislative assembly session, six BJP MLAs reached Porbandar today to visit Somnath temple here.

MLA Nirmal Kumawat told reporters, "Lots of political activities are happening in Rajasthan. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot does not have the majority and the government is mentally harassing the 72 BJP MLAs. They are using the Special Operations Group (SOG) or other departments to harass us. In these circumstances, six of our MLAs have come here to visit the Somnath temple."

"More MLAs will join us. The Congress government in Rajasthan is pressurising us to vote in their favour. We will stay here for the next two days," he added.

The political crisis in Rajasthan was triggered by simmering differences between Gehlot and Sachin Pilot.

Sachin Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and the state unit chief of Congress.

The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. The BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)

