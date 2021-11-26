New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Citizens of Ladakh can now get their grievances redressed through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), a dedicated website run by the Centre, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday.

He said the "historic" decision of carving out two Union Territories out of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir will bring new possibilities to Ladakh as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring its development agenda and progress.

Speaking as a chief guest at the valedictory session for the training programme for the officials of Ladakh administration at Leh and Kargil, Singh said, the training will go a long way in helping the Union Territory's integration into Indian mainstream which is a dream of the prime minister.

The Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi organised physical training programmes for the officials of Ladakh administration at Leh and Kargil from November 22 to 26.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, underlined that the prime minister is personally pushing out in every central ministry and department the development paradigm of Ladakh.

He also informed that every citizen of Ladakh can now get his/her grievance resolved through CPGRAMS as it has become operative in Ladakh, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Singh said the capacity building programme on General Financial Rules (GFR) and procurement for the administrative officers of Ladakh will help the new Union Territory in building completely new administrative structure.

He said central government rules like the GFR, manual of procurement, conduct rules among other are now being followed in Ladakh instead of the rules of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The General Financial Rules are a compilation of rules and orders of the government of India to be followed by all while dealing with matters involving public finances.

GFRs were issued for the first time in 1947 bringing together in one place all existing orders and instructions pertaining to financial matters.

These have subsequently been modified and issued as GFRs 1963 and GFRs 2005. In the last few years, the government has made many innovative changes in the way it conducts its business, the statement said.

