India News | City Hotels Taking Extra Precautions to Mitigate COVID-19 Risks

Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) With hotels in the city slated to throw open their doors to guests from June 8 in the midst of the fifth phase of the lockdown, those in the luxury category are taking additional safety measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19.

A spokesperson of Oberoi Grand, one of the oldest luxury properties in Kolkata, said several additional steps have been taken keeping in mind the risks regarding COVID-19 and the World Health Organisation and tourism ministry guidelines.

"All touchpoints in public areas like door handles, elevator buttons, counters and tabletops, railings are being cleaned continuously with sanitisers and disinfectants," he said.

Public areas like the gym, swimming pool and the spa will remain closed, he said adding that the hotel is awaiting guidelines from the state government on reopening of banqueting facilities.

The spokesperson said that seating in the lobby and restaurants have been reconfigured to ensure safe distances are maintained between guests. Masterchefs will prepare dishes and drinks with wellness features and also to boost immunity.

The hotel will conduct temperature checking for all non-resident and resident guests once a day and all hotel staff will wear masks and disposable gloves during service.

The hotel's fleet of vehicles will be thoroughly sanitised before starting a trip, he said.

Premium luxury brand hotel ITC Royal Bengal has introduced contact light protocols and special training programmes have been arranged.

"We are expecting a surge in domestic travel," a spokesperson of ITC Hotels said adding the hotel will accord prime importance to ensure social distancing in room allocation.

The hotel has re-engineered guest experiences with zero or low engagement, contactless payments at the outlets and safe distancing protocol, she said.

There will be mandatory temperature checks for all chefs and F&B associates, strict ingredient regulation and frequent disinfection of kitchen areas and equipment.

"The hotel will offer safe cars for travel within the city and comprehensive sanitization pre and post guest usage," the spokesperson added.

Other luxury hotels in the city will be similar protocols, sources in them said. PTI dc SBN

