Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Police have registered a case against 17 hawkers for allegedly attacking staff members of the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation (MBMC) during an anti-encroachment drive in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The civic officials and workers accompanied by local police undertook the task of removing encroachments by hawkers in Shanti Nagar locality under the MBMC limits on January 4.

However, the hawkers allegedly abused the civic staff and assaulted them. Some persons who tried to intervene and rescue the civic staff were also attacked, the official from Nayanagar police station said.

Those injured in the attack underwent treatment at local hospitals.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the police said.

In October 2023 also, hawkers protested against an anti-encroachment drive in the same locality.

