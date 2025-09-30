New Delhi [India],September 29 (ANI): Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Monday inaugurated the Udan Yatri Cafe at Vijayawada International Airport, marking a significant step towards improving affordable passenger amenities.

According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the launch event was attended by Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Members Sharad Kumar (Operations) and H Srinivas (HR), along with senior officials of AAI.

The Udan Yatri Cafe will play a crucial role in enhancing the passenger experience by offering affordable and quality food & beverages, including tea priced at Rs 10/-, coffee/snacks/sweets at Rs 20/-. With the inauguration of this facility, Vijayawada International Airport becomes the 7th airport (and 6th AAI airport) after Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Ahmedabad and Hollongi.

According to the release, during his inaugural address, the Minister of Civil Aviation emphasised that the Udan Yatri Cafe initiative would ensure that no air passenger would travel with an empty stomach. He further announced that more Udan Yatri Cafes would be established at airports across the country in a phased manner.

The HMCA also provided a crucial update on the future developments at Vijayawada International Airport. He mentioned that the construction of the New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB) is in progress and is expected to be completed within the next few months.Upon completion, the new terminal will significantly increase passenger serving capacity.

He further assured that a new international flight connection from Vijayawada to Singapore will be launched soon, and that new domestic routes to Ahmedabad, Varanasi, and Pune would be established in the near future.

As part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative, a sapling was also planted by the Minister of Civil Aviation in the cityside of the airport. (ANI)

