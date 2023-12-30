Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh (Retd). (Photo/ANI)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of State Civil Aviation General (retd) VK Singh arrived at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki Ayodhya Dham Airport ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

The Union Minister took stock of the arrangements before Prime Minister Modi dedicates the first airport in the temple town to the nation.

PM Modi arrived in Ayodhya earlier on Saturday and was received warmly by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

Meanwhile, on his arrival in Ayodhya, PM Modi received a thunderous reception with locals lining both sides of the streets through which his cavalcade passed, showering petals on him.

He was seen waving at the locals as he took a lap of honour on his way to the Ayodhya railway station.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station while flagging off the new Amrit Bharat and Vande Bharat trains.

He will also dedicate several other railway projects to the nation during his visit to the temple city.

PM Modi will also participate in a public programme during which he will inaugurate, delicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in the state.

These include projects worth about Rs 11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas and projects worth about Rs 4600 crore related to other projects across Uttar Pradesh.

Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

The foundation stones for several other new projects will be laid, contributing to the beautification and revamp of civic facilities in and around the temple town. (ANI)

