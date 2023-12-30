Giridih, December 30: In a shocking incident in Giridih district, Jharkhand, a woman allegedly strangled her 2-year-old son for disturbing her during a phone call. Afsana Khatoon, the mother of two, reportedly became irritated by her son’s crying while she was on the phone.

India Today quoted Rojan Ansari, Afsana's father-in-law and the complainant as saying that Afsana locked herself in a room with her younger son following a dispute with her husband. When her son began to cry, she allegedly strangled him instead of comforting him.

The incident came to light when Afsana invited her husband into the room to sleep, and he discovered their son unconscious. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the toddler did not survive.

Afsana, who has since been arrested and incarcerated, contends that she did not intend to kill her son. She claims that in her irritation over his crying, she pushed him, causing him to fall off the bed and die.

The police have sent the child’s body for an autopsy, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

This comes after a woman killed her 3-year-old son by throwing him off the terrace after he caught her having sexual relations with a neighbour in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior. The woman, Jyoti Rathore, killed her toddler son, fearing that he would disclose her affair to her husband Dhyan Singh, a police constable.

