Bengaluru, December 30: Suspended from college, a first-year hotel management student died by suicide after allegedly consuming sleeping pills here, police said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday at a PG in Chandra layout where Nikhil Suresh was staying with his friends, they said.

However, no suicide note was recovered from the spot. "He was suspended about a month ago citing his behaviour, indiscipline and absence from college. Upset over this, he allegedly consumed some pills on Thursday which led to his death," a senior police officer said.

Demanding strict action against the college administration, his parents along with others staged a protest oustide the college on Friday seeking justice for their son. His family has alleged that after being suspended, he along with his mother approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement.

The victim apologised and sought another chance, but the management did not pay heed and refused to take him back. They also alleged that he was subjected to physical assault by the college authorities. Asked about the allegations, the officer said, "We have not received any formal complaint but we are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway."