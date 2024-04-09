New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Bidding farewell to Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Bose, Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, on Tuesday lauded him for his contributions and called him a 'trailblazer' in modernising the judiciary.

"Justice Aniruddha Bose has been a trailblazer in modernising the judiciary. As a judge of the Supreme Court, he swiftly embraced technology, seamlessly transitioning to hybrid hearings and digital files. As a judge of the Calcutta High Court, Justice Bose was one of the earliest proponents of using video conferencing to ensure access to justice and greater courtroom transparency," CJI Chandrachud said at a farewell function.

CJI further mentioned that Justice Aniruddha Bose is a good listener and a true intellectual who is not overtly judgmental.

"He is a voracious reader with a deep interest in literature, history, politics, linguistics, and the influence of theological philosophies on various world cultures and societies over the centuries," CJI Chandrachud said.

Justice Aniruddha Bose was born on April 11, 1959. He was elevated as permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court in January 2004. Then he was elevated as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court on August 11 2018.

On May 24, 2019, Justice Aniruddha Bose was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of India. (ANI)

