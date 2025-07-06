Mumbai, Jul 6 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai will be felicitated at the Maharashtra legislature complex here on July 8 after he took charge of the highest judicial office in May.

The event will also feature an address by the CJI on the topic "The Constitution of India", the legislature secretariat stated in an official release on Sunday. The felicitation ceremony will be organised in the Central Hall of the Vidhan Bhavan.

The programme is being organised in honour of Justice Gavai's appointment to the highest judicial post, an achievement celebrated across Maharashtra, the statement said.

Born on November 24, 1960, at Amravati in Maharashtra, Justice Gavai was elevated as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on November 14, 2003. He became a permanent judge of the High Court on November 12, 2005.

He was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India (CJI) in May, succeeding Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on May 13. He will hold office till November 23, 2025.

