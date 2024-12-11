New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday called for a compassionate and humane justice system by simplification and decolonisation of laws.

The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) celebrated 'Human Rights Day- 2024' under the theme 'Every Right, Every Life' at the Supreme Court of India.

Addressing the event, CJI Sanjiv Khanna termed Human Rights as the bedrock of human society which is an imperative for ensuring global peace.

Quoting President of India Droupadi Murmu and citing the need to counter the 'Blackcoat System', which arose because of deep-seated fear and sense of alienation among the common man towards the criminal justice system, CJI Sanjiv Khanna called for a compassionate and humane justice system by simplification and decolonisation of laws.

CJI Khanna also said that criminal courts require reform and a lot of laws have been decriminalised but a lot of work remains to be done. "Laws require a change and this becomes important when one looks at the number of undertrials," the CJI said.

The event was graced by Supreme Court Judge Justice B.R. Gavai, Executive Chairman, Chairman, Supreme Court Legal Services Committee Justice Surya Kant, and Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge) Arjun Ram Meghwal, among others.

This year, December 10 marks the 76th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR)- a document that has been the beacon of hope globally, documenting the international commitment to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of all human beings, regardless of their race, religion, gender or background.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister for Law and Justice, stated in his address, "Human Rights are not merely abstract ideals but they are the foundation upon which we build a just society. Today, as we celebrate this day, we honour the work done by Organizations, Institutions and Individuals, who have worked tirelessly to bring these rights into the lived experiences of the most vulnerable and marginalised".

Justice Surya Kant, who is also the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee commended NALSA for coming up with a special campaign for Old prisoners and terminally ill prisoners. He stated that there was a thin line of difference between appropriate and inappropriate detention and no matter who the incarcerated person is, he should be provided adequate and competent medical care and attention. Thus, a consideration on compassionate grounds is necessary to protect their dignity at this stage of their lives.

Justice BR Gavai, Executive Chairman, NALSA, in his address, spoke of the constitutional guarantees and promises about Human Rights and stated that Legal Aid is the cornerstone of a just society and urged the Legal Services Authorities and functionaries to work together to uphold the cherished constitutional principles to ensure that every person can seamlessly access justice and live with dignity.

He ended his address with a quote from Eleanor Roosevelt, "Where, after all, do universal human rights begin? In small places, close to home - so close and so small that they cannot be seen on any maps of the world. ... Unless these rights have meaning there, they have little meaning anywhere. Without concerned citizen action to uphold them close to home, we shall look in vain for progress in the larger world."

To promote Human Rights and ensure access to justice for all, NALSA also launched a "Special Campaign for Old Prisoners and Terminally- ill Prisoners", on this momentous occasion.

This three-month-long campaign will be carried on by Legal Services Institutions across the country from December 10 to March 10, 2025. The underlying objective of this Campaign is to expedite the release of old prisoners and terminally- ill prisoners by providing them with effective legal aid services, keeping in mind the individual vulnerabilities and needs of such prisoners.

It aims to identify such prisoners; move appropriate applications for their release and for ensuring humane treatment for such prisoners who cannot be released; and facilitate the societal and familial reintegration of old prisoners and terminally- ill prisoners after their release. The immediate spur for this campaign was the recent case of a 93-year-old woman prisoner confined in a prison in Karnataka, who was released on parole after quick intervention pursuant to the Legal Services Institutions in Karnataka.

The program also witnessed the virtual release of Awareness Material prepared by NALSA, such as a poster on free legal services, beneficiaries of legal services, and the Schedule for the conduct of the Quarterly Meetings of the Under Trial Review Committees in 2025. An Awareness Video enlisting the rights of suspects and arrested persons was also released at the event. The video outlines in a simplified way the rights at the stage of arrest which every individual should be aware of. (ANI)

