Hyderabad, June 20 (PTI) Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday profusely thanked all those who called on him during his week-long stay here and also lauded the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and others for the warm welcome accorded to him.

According to an official release from the state government, Justice Ramana also thanked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and the Devasthanams of Yadadri and Srisailam officials for facilitating a holy darshan during a visit to those shrines.

"Me and my wife Sivamala are thankful to all the officials and staff of Raj Bhavan, High Court, Government and Police and journalists who cooperated with me ever since I set foot on the Telugu soil till my departure to New Delhi," the release quoted Ramana as saying.

Describing the people who paid him a vist as true examples of 'selfless' and 'matured Telangana society', he said none of them have raised their personal problems but only asked him to strengthen the judiciary.

He cautioned the people to adhere to all the precautions with regards to the COVID-19 until the government and scientists declare that it is over.

CJ Ramana said he always regretted that his parents were no longer there to cherish his pinnacle position in the judiciary and bless him for his achievements.

He however said Telugu people who showered him with blessings and greetings were with him during his trip, filling the void.

