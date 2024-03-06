New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma submitted a 24-page report to President Draupadi Murmu on the Sandeshkhali Incident and recommended President rule in the state, an official statement said on Thursday.

The report alleges the "breakdown" of law and order, "constitutional crisis", "ineffective governance," and "protection of political goons" by the police and state as the reasons for the imposition of a president's rule.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Attacks TMC on Sandeshkhali Issue, Says 'Storm of Sandeshkhali Will Reach Every Part of West Bengal' (Watch Video).

It also recommended the appointment of a central or judicial body to investigate the Sandeshkhali violence and replace police personnel deployed in Sandehskhali policeStation, the release said.

The recommendations were made based on the findings of the inquiry committee, which had earlier visited Sandeshkhali village in response to reports of violence and "sexual assault" against women.

Also Read | Sudhir Sharma Sacked: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Removes Rebel Himachal Pradesh Leader from Party Secretary's Post.

The report, submitted on Wednesday, suggested that women were "unlawfully confined" and "subjected to rape, molestation" and "physical abuse" by Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates within the premises of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party office in Basirhat, as per the release.

"Despite Sheikh Shahjahan having a criminal record and many complaints against him from residents, no action had been taken against the accused..," the release said.

"According to media accounts and social media videos, women recounted harrowing experiences of physical and sexual abuse purportedly perpetrated by both police officers and members of the Trinamool Congress (TMC). A formal letter to the Director General of Police, West Bengal, seeking an action taken report in response to these allegations," it stated.

Subsequently, the NCW established an Inquiry Committee (IC) through an official order dated February 16. The committee, chaired by Rekha Sharma and comprised of Yogita Bhayana as a member, was tasked with investigating the recent instances of violence against women in Sandeshkhali, it stated.

"Upon reaching the site of the crime, IC found out that many women had complaints about physical abuse, sexual abuse, land accusations, and wrongful arrest of the male members of the complainants," the release further stated.

The Chairperson met the DGP, West Bengal, on February 20 at his office.

"The DGP accepted the shortcomings of local police in addressing violence against women, including procedural delays and the insensitivity of police personnel towards victims, the statement said.

"Upon being asked by the IC the reason for the delay in the arrest of Sheikh Shahjahan, he gave a fuming response and said that he could not arrest Shahjahan as there was no complaint against him," it said.

Sharma stated to the DGP that he must go and visit personally to get a reality check and have first-hand information. The meeting was abruptly concluded by the DGP as he was interrupted with frequent calls, it added.

The statement added that DM North 24 Paragana did not meet the NCW Chairperson at Sandeshkhali village, even though prior intimation was provided to him. The SP Basirhat was found sitting in Sandeshkhali but he did not accompany the IC to meet the victims and hear the ordeal narrated by women.

"The negligence displayed by the Basirhat administration and police is a clear indication of their failure to uphold their responsibilities and protect the rights of the citizens," the statement said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)