Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 18 (ANI): Karnataka Police has lodged Workers of Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed at a ground in Govindrajnagar constituency in Bengaluru on Friday.

The fight broke out after the BJP workers opposed Congress workers erecting the banners and posters of leaders for a Women convention slated to be held on March 19.

An intial argument soon escalated into a fight with workers from both groups attacking each other with stones and sticks resulting in injuries to many.

The police who arrived at the spot soon took to a lathicharge to bring the mob under control.

The police have registered three FIRs in connection with the incident.

"Both groups pelted stones as well, and our police personnel also got injured. 3 FIRs have been registered in connection with the incident," said Laxman B Nimbargi, DCP.

Further investigation is being done, DCP said.

The Congress party event was scheduled to be held on March 19. (ANI)

