Faridabad, Apr 17 (PTI) A class 9 student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Surya Vihar colony here, police on Thursday said.

The deceased, identified as Nitin, was found hanging from the noose of a towel tied to the equipment made for exercise on Tuesday evening, they said.

It is being said that he took this step as he was upset over not getting a mobile phone, police said.

The case is being investigated from many angles, they said.

Nitin, who studied in a government school in Delhi's Mithapur, was the eldest of three siblings, police said.

The deceased's father works as a labourer in a factory, they said.

Nitin's mother, who was the first to see him hanging, immediately rang her husband and informed him, police said.

A police team reached the spot on being informed and admitted the student to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

The body was handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination, police said.

Ranvir Singh, the SHO of Palla Police Station, said "no suicide note was found from the spot".

"Police is investigating the reasons behind the suicide. We are also trying to find out whether he was upset over not getting a mobile phone or there is some other reason of suicide," he added.

