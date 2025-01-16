New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Delhi witnessed clear skies on Thursday following rainfall, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.3 degrees Celsius which is 2.7 notches above normal, officials said.

Delhi's primary weather station at Safdarjung recorded 3.7 mm of rainfall, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Among other weather stations, Palam recorded 8.6 mm rainfall, Pusa 7.5 mm, and Mayur Vihar 4 mm.

The city registered a minimum temperature of 10.3 degrees Celsius, 2.7 degrees above normal, with humidity levels fluctuating between 74 and 100 per cent during the day.

The maximum temperature settled at 19.6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the season,

The IMD has forecast partly cloudy skies for Friday. Smog and dense fog are likely in most areas during the morning, with very dense fog in isolated pockets. Shallow fog or smog may persist in the evening and night.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 19 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, the city's 24-hour average air quality index stood in the “very poor” category with a reading of 302.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

