New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Wednesday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the demolition drive carried out at Kalkaji area's Bhoomihini camp.

Speaking to the media, Atishi called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a 'Gareeb Virodhi' Party, further questioning on who approached the court for the demolition.

"It's clear that the BJP is a 'Gareeb Virodhi' party. Three days ago, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that not a single slum would be demolished. But today, since 5 AM, bulldozers have been operating, and people are being forced out of their homes, beaten with sticks. Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order -- but who approached the court? It was the BJP's DDA and the party that brought the order. These poor people went to court, but the BJP and the DDA stood against them, said they wouldn't provide homes, and urged the court to approve the demolition," Atishi said.

The demolition drive was carried out following directions from the High Court.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

On Tuesday, Leader of Opposition in Delhi assembly and AAP MLA from Kalkaji, Atishi, staged an anti-demolition drive protests in the area, following which she was detained by the Delhi Police.

Atishi launched a scathing attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that the BJP and Rekha Gupta will be cursed by the slum dwellers.

"BJP is going to demolish these jhuggis tomorrow, and I am being jailed today because I am raising my voice for these slum dwellers. 'BJP aur Rekha Gupta ko jhuggi waalon ki haay lagegi.' ... BJP will never come back," Atishi said a day earlier.

After Atishi was detained by the Delhi Police during protests against the anti-demolition drive, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal came down heavily on the ruling BJP government, accusing them of deteriorating the situation of the city.

In a social media post on X, Kejriwal wrote, "They ruined Delhi in just three months."

On Monday, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises given the upcoming demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

According to the notice, residents were asked to vacate voluntarily within three days--June 8, 9, and 10. The notice stated that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

The DDA further read, "Any belongings left inside the huts during demolition will be removed, and the agency will not be held responsible for any damage or loss to personal property."

The DDA had appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly process. (ANI)

