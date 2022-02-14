Thane, Feb 14 (PTI) A 57-year-old clerk collapsed during the Thane district court's proceedings on Monday and later died during treatment at a private hospital, officials said.

The deceased, Ankush Bhandarkar, was set to retire as the court clerk in June this year.

Bhandarkar complained of uneasiness in the courtroom of the district judge, following which he was rushed to a private hospital where he died within hours of admission, they said.

The exact cause of the death is not known.

