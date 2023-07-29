Srinagar, Jul 29 (PTI) A cloudburst struck a village in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, causing damage to several houses, a mosque and two schools, officials said.

There are no reports of any loss of human life, they said.

The cloudburst struck the Gujar-Pati Preng area of the central Kashmir district early Saturday resulting in a heavy discharge of water in the nearby stream, officials said.

According to the preliminary damage report, the cloudburst flooded seven houses, a mosque and two schools with mud, and hampered operations at a hydel power canal, and a lift water project, they said.

The district administration took immediate measures to divert the flow of the water and mitigate potential damage, officials said.

The affected people were shifted to a safer location and Rs 10,000 per family was sanctioned from the Red Cross fund as an immediate relief. Essential items, including utensils and blankets, were also given to the families, officials said.

