New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) The national capital woke up to a generally cloudy sky on Saturday, recording a minimum temperature of 26.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the normal for the time of the year, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 38 degrees Celsius, it said.

According to the bulletin, there will be a cloudy sky throughout the day.

The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 40 per cent, the bulletin said.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (106) category around 9 am, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

