Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday greeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 72nd birthday.

"Heartiest birthday greetings to Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji, the honourable Sarsanghchalak of the world's largest organisation @RSSorg with the goal of making 'Akhand Bharat', and working for promotion of cultural and social values," Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read | Delhi Police Van Rams Into Scooty, Injures Two Women; Victim Accuse Police of Destroying Evidence.

Bhagwat was born on September 11, 1950 at Chandrapur in Maharashtra.

"Praying to lord Shri Ram for your healthy and long life @DrMohanBhagwat," Adityanath said.

Also Read | ‘Rename Rajasthan as Kartavyasthan’: Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor on Renaming Rajpath as Kartavya Path.

Bhagwat is the sixth Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)