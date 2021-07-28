Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], July 28 (ANI): Stirring controversy, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday accused some state government officials of trying to create misunderstanding between him and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and claimed that it is hampering departmental work.

Vij, in a statement issued today, said, "Some officers are obstructing my departmental works to please the CM. If they think we are against each other, then they are very badly mistaken. The CM and I are good friends. Officers playing this dirty game will have to suffer heavily for this."

This comes days after a conflict had erupted between them over the extension to DGP Manoj Yadava, who was due to return to the Intelligence Bureau (IB) earlier this year. Finally, as per the chief minister's decision, Yadava continued to be the head of the police force till he expressed his willingness to return to the IB earlier this month. (ANI)

