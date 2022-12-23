Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 22 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for appreciating his initiative of promoting natural paint prepared from cow dung in the state.

CM Baghel on Thursday said, "The acceptance of Godhan Nyay Yojana is increasing in the state. We were making vermicompost pots and lamps from cow dung. We also started making natural paint from it and we painted the municipal office building in the state capital, Raipur. After this, we decided that all the painting works that will be done in the schools that we have made provision for improvement will be done with natural paint."

"Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has welcomed our decision. Gadkari is always on the lookout for innovation and also encourages such works. Today, I received his appreciation tweet and I thanked him," Baghel added.

Gadkari tweeted on Thursday, "I congratulate Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bupesh Baghel for giving instructions to the officials urging the use of natural paint made from cow dung in government departmental constructions of Chhattisgarh. His decision is commendable and welcome."

CM Baghel also reacted to governor Anusuiya Uikey's remark about the reservation issue that the state government has yet to answer about her question. Baghel said, "Although it is outside her jurisdiction, though if she is adamant on it then we will send a reply. The department will not give answers on what has been passed by the assembly. But she wants to work even after going outside the rules, we have no problem. We will not allow any obstruction in the interest of the state."

Reacting on Sonia Gandhi's statement of raising questions to the central government's intention behind not discussing India-China standoff, Baghel said, "Sonia Gandhi always talks on serious issues. The ruling party should listen to it carefully and discuss it in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha." (ANI)

