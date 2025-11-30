Gandhinagar (Gujarat), [India], November 30 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel while addressing at the GCCI Annual Sneh Milan in Ahmedabad stated that, the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the efforts of Union Home Minister Amit Shah have enabled Ahmedabad to secure the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030--an opportunity that will set new development benchmarks for the city. He added that this milestone has also paved the way for Gujarat to bid for the Olympic Games in 2036, a CMO release said.

He said that Gujarat has consistently benefited from the Prime Minister's exceptional administrative acumen. During his tenure as Chief Minister, he recognised the potential across all sectors and ensured a business-friendly environment, providing essential infrastructure and institutional support. Consequently, Gujarat has emerged as the nation's growth engine today.

Speaking about Gujarat@75 in 2035, the Chief Minister was confident that by following the path charted by the Prime Minister, Gujarat would set new milestones in fulfilling the vision of a Viksit Bharat @2047.

He highlighted the state's development journey. CM stated that Narendra Modi laid the foundation for growth across all sectors in Gujarat, enabling the state today to produce everything from chips to ships. To propel Gujarat forward on the path of development while fostering inclusivity, the Prime Minister's principles of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' have been embraced, culminating in the launch of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Summit.

CM stated the significant role of trade and industry, including GCCI, in shaping a Viksit Bharat. He called upon everyone to contribute by embracing the mantra of promoting indigenous products, thereby strengthening the nation on its path to development.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the logo of GATE-2026, the second edition of the GCCI Annual Trade Expo scheduled for 2026, and also released the book authored by Pujya Gnanvatsal Swami.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gnanvatsal Swami of the BAPS organisation described the conference as a harmonious blend of industry and spirituality. He linked the Prime Minister's presence at the G20 Summit and the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram Mandir the following day to two parallel processes driving India's development and its rise as a global leader. He highlighted the vital role of integrating industry with spirituality to ensure societal stability and nurture virtuous individuals.

On this occasion, GCCI President Sandeep Engineer, along with the entire team, extended congratulations to Gujarat, including the Chief Minister, for Ahmedabad and the state being awarded the hosting rights for the Commonwealth Games 2030. He assured GCCI's full support in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and outlined various initiatives the Chamber plans to undertake in this regard.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, the state has developed a business-friendly environment, and he expressed his appreciation to the state government for its prompt resolution of business-related issues and proactive approach.

Additionally, a video presentation provided insights and planning information about GCCI's events for next year, including the second edition of the GCCI Annual Trade Expo (GATE), the Global Recycling Expo - GREENS for sustainable development, as well as Farm-to-Fashion and Grazer Fest.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Smt Pratibha Jain, local MLAs, former GCCI President Ajay Patel, Senior Vice President Rajesh Gandhi, office bearers of GCCI, heads of various committees, and members of the organisation attended the event. (ANI)

