Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 22 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the Space Applications Regional Meet in Gandhinagar, emphasising the importance of leveraging space-based technology to enhance administrative efficiency, in line with the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Central and state government ministries, departments, and institutions are being encouraged to maximise the use of inputs derived from space technology in the planning, monitoring, evaluation, and decision-making processes of their development programmes, disaster management efforts, and strategic sectors, the statement said.

Also Read | Student Suicide in Bengaluru: Final-Year Architecture Student Ends Life in Nelamangala, Records Video Blaming Peers for Ragging.

At the one-day regional meeting held in Gandhinagar, ISRO scientists, policymakers, and industry leaders convened to discuss and collaborate on the application of satellite technology for sustainable development in agriculture, disaster management, and urban planning.

To align with space sector reforms and the Indian Space Policy 2023, the centre aims to reassess space technology usage and plan future infrastructure.

Also Read | Indian Stock Market: Sensex and Nifty Close Flat in Volatile Trade Market, Eternal Jumps Nearly 11%.

A second National Conference on "Leveraging Space Technology for Viksit Bharat 2047" will be held on August 22 in New Delhi. As part of the preparations for this meeting, workshops are being organised at the state and union territory levels by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Department of Space.

CM Patel inaugurated this regional meet in Gandhinagar in the presence of Director of the Space Applications Centre, Ahmedabad, Nilesh Desai; Principal Secretary of the State Science and Technology Department, Mona Khandhar; ISRO-Space Applications Centre scientists; and officials of the State Science and Technology Department. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)