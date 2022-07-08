Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 8 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has instructed officials to make arrangements for starting a sound and light show at the palace built in saint Kanakadasa's birthplace Bada, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

Bommai, who chaired a meeting of the Kaginele Development Authority, said that the Kanakadasa palace is attracting thousands of tourists. Sound and light shows should be started to further improve facilities.

Also Read | Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Swapna Suresh Accuses CM Vijayan of ‘harassing’ Her

Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

Referring to the animation films on saint-poet Kanakadasa's life being exhibited at the palace, Bommai instructed the officials to upgrade the technology to exhibit 3D films, the CMO informed in an official statement.

Ministers Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil and senior officials were also present. (ANI)

Also Read | Unemployment Situation Extreme, Says Congress Leader P Chidambaram on IAF Receiving 7.5 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)