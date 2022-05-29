Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 29 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday extended his grief over the loss of life due to a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The chief minister termed the tragedy "very unfortunate".

Also Read | F2 Championship: India's Jehan Daruvala Secures Podium Finish in Monaco.

Bomai wished for the speedy recovery of the injured and spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the phone requesting him to arrange for the best medical aid for the injured and also for bringing the mortal remains of the dead to the state.

"All the arrangements are being made for the treatment of the injured and bringing the mortal remains of the dead," he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 74-Year-Old Woman Drinks Pesticide Thinking It As Cough Syrup in Nagpur, Dies.

A total of seven members of a family from Karnataka's Bidar died in an accident near Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and as many as nine people were injured in the mishap. They were on their way to Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)