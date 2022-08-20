Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 20 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai on Friday suggested taking the help of universities having expertise in urban planning for the implementation of the environment-friendly Smart Integrated Township project in the state.

Reviewing the progress of Integrated Township schemes here on Friday, the Bommai said Singapore University and other varsities are having special expertise in urban planning and assistance from those varsities could be taken.

Chief Minister said these townships are environment-friendly and smart cities and there must be housing, infrastructure, academic facilities, health services, commercial activities and good transport connectivity. There must be provision to start industries near them.

He said proposals have been accepted from various districts for the township on the basis of land availability.

Since it would be developed with private coordination, the concept papers must be prepared and submitted to him, Bommai noted.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Bommai instructed Tourism Department officials to give priority to providing the basic amenities at all tourist spots to improve tourism footfall in the state.

Reviewing the progress of the Tourism Department on Friday, he said tourism plays a vital role in the state's economic progress and promotion of culture. In view of this, the government has given priority to the development of tourism.

"As announced in the state budget, the tourism circuits of Mysuru-Belur-Halebeedu and Hampi-Badami-Aihole-Pattadakal must be developed. The Mysuru tourism circuit must be ready for inauguration during Dasara and the Hampi Circuit must be kept ready for an opening during Deepavali. These circuits must also include adventure sports and entertainment activities," Bommai said.

The state government has formulated the guidelines for the adoption and maintenance of the monuments which have been announced in the budget. Details of monuments and expenditure must be prepared and create a website, he said.

Additionally, the Chief Minister said he would write personally to all corporate companies about the monument adoption scheme.

Bommai said that he would also hold a meeting with the Archeological Survey of India to discuss providing more facilities to tourists visiting the Badami caves and also to make it more attractive.

To promote environment-friendly tourism in the coastal area, the state government has already submitted a proposal to the Central government to simplify Coastal Regulation Zone and trying to get approval.

This would help in the promotion of tourism in the coastal area. Steps have been taken for the revival of Bidar and Kalburagi forts and even the Surpur Fort must be included in this work, he added. (ANI)

