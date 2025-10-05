Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep concern over the incident in C where children were injured after hot porridge was spilt during an annadanam (food distribution) programme held near the Bellam Ganapathi temple, according to a press note by the state's I&PR department on Sunday.

The Chief Minister spoke to the district collector to inquire about the health condition of the children. He instructed the Visakhapatnam district administration to ensure the best medical treatment for the injured children.

According to the collector, the incident occurred during the annadanam programme organised at the Durga Devi Mandapam. He clarified that there is no danger to the lives of the children.

A total of 20 children were taken to the hospital, out of which six sustained relatively serious injuries and are under treatment. The rest, who suffered minor injuries, were given first aid and discharged.

The collector added that the children's health is being closely monitored. Officials confirmed that the children are in stable condition and there is no risk to their lives.

About 20 people, mostly children, were injured when a pot of hot porridge accidentally spilt on them during an Annadanam organised as part of the Dasara celebrations at a Durga Devi Mandapam in Seethampeta on Saturday. (ANI)

