Bhopal/Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narottam Mishra are observing a two-hour silent protest in Bhopal against former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's alleged remarks, referring to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item".

Another BJP leader, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is leading a silent protest in Indore, where several ministers of the state, are also present.

The two-hour silent protest started at 10 am on Monday.

Earlier on Sunday also, Chouhan had expressed his objections over the choice of words by the Congress leaders for a "daughter who served the Congress for so long".

"It is an insult not only to Imarti Devi, but also to Madhya Pradesh's daughters and sisters. Kamal Nath is using objectionable words for a daughter who served the Congress for so long. It is a country where Mahabharat took place when Draupadi was disrespected. People won't tolerate it. Shame on him," Chouhan told ANI.

On Sunday, former chief minister Nath had allegedly referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an "item", sparking a controversy.

"Suresh Raje ji hamare ummeedvar hai...yeh uske jaise nah hai...kya hai uska naam ... main kya uska naam lun? ...apko toh mujhe pehle savdhan karna chahiye tha ...yeh kya item hai... (Our candidate is not like her... what's her name? You should have warned me earlier... What an item!)," Kamal Nath had said in Hindi, while the crowd called out Imarti Devi's name.

Twenty-eight assembly seats will go to bypolls in Madhya Pradesh on November 3. (ANI)

