Kochi, October 19: In a setback to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Kerala High Court on Monday dismissed the state government's petition seeking a stay on the Centre's move to lease out Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises. In February 2019, the financial bid for privatising five airports in the country was opened and it was won by Adani Enterprises. Trivandrum International Airport Privatisation: Kerala HC Refuses to Stay Central Govt's Order on Handing Over of TVM Airport to Adani Enterprises Limited for 50 Years.

The Union Cabinet in August this year approved the proposal to lease out Jaipur, Guwahati, and Thiruvananthapuram airports through the PPP mode to Adani Enterprises. The Kerala government then approached the High Court to stay the Centre's move. In its plea, the Kerala government had said the decision to lease out the airport under the PPP model for 50 years comes at a time when a petition against it is pending in the Kerala High Court. Thiruvananthapuram Airport Privatisation: Kerala Assembly Passes Resolution Against Leasing Airport to Adani Group.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that the Kerala government, which runs two airports - Cochin and Kannur - be given the right to operate Thiruvananthapuram airport also. The Kerala government too placed a bid, but the Adani firm won it by quoting a bigger amount. While the Kerala government bid for Rs 135 per passenger, the Adani firm quoted Rs 168.

In Kerala, barring the BJP and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, other political parties, including the CPI-M and the Congress have strongly opposed the Centre's move.

