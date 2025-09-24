Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday attended the Uttarakhand CSR Dialogue program at the Chief Minister's residence in Dehradun.

On this occasion, he also virtually inaugurated a digital classroom at the primary school of Mukhyamantri Adarsh Gram Sarkot. During the event, MoUs were signed with Axis Bank Group for the digitalisation of 24 schools in the state, and with Toyota for CSR initiatives in the areas of environmental protection, education, healthcare, and community empowerment.

The Chief Minister said that today, leading corporate houses of the country are contributing significantly to Uttarakhand through their Social Responsibility Initiatives, focusing on quality education, healthcare, sanitation, and environmental conservation. Several organisations, such as IIFCL, Mankind, Avana Foundation, Toyota, Nestle, THDC, IRCTC, HDFC, and Britannia, are running various social programs in the state.

Highlighting the government's efforts to promote investment, CM Dhami recalled the Global Investors Summit 2023, where the state received investment proposals worth over Rs 3.56 lakh crore. Of this, projects worth more than Rs 1 lakh crore have already been grounded. "To create a better industrial ecosystem, the state has implemented over 30 policies, including industrial, logistics, startup, and MSME policies. Additionally, incubation centers have been set up to encourage startups, along with a venture fund of Rs 200 crore to provide financial support," he said, as per a release.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is consistently working to bring qualitative improvement in the education system. "Uttarakhand became the first state in India to implement the National Education Policy 2020. To ensure quality education, NCERT textbooks have been made mandatory in all government schools. For the first time, job fairs were organized for Class 12 vocational students, resulting in the selection of 146 students by reputed companies. Uttarakhand has also become the first state in the country to prepare a State Curriculum Framework for basic education," he said.

He further said that the state has implemented the country's strictest anti-cheating law to curb exam malpractices. As a result, over 25,000 youth have successfully secured government jobs in the past four and a half years. Since the law came into effect, more than 100 exam mafia members have been sent behind bars.

The Chief Minister added that some people are displeased that today the youth are getting fair opportunities in government jobs, and therefore, they are hatching conspiracies to leak exam papers and push students' futures into darkness. Recently, an attempt was made to leak an exam paper, and efforts were made to spread unrest in its name. He asserted that the government will not rest until exam mafias are completely eradicated from the state. (ANI)

