Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 25 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday extended his congratulations to students following the announcement of the Class 10 and Class 12 board results.

The results were officially declared by Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat from the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) headquarters in Ramnagar.

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On Saturday, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education declared that girls significantly outperformed boys. According to official data, the overall pass percentage for High School stands at 92.10%, while girls recorded a pass rate of 96.07% compared to 88.03% for boys.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on X, said, "heartiest congratulations to all the students who have succeeded in the High School and Intermediate examinations of the Uttarakhand School Education Council, and best wishes for a bright future."

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The post further stated, "This success is a testament to your consistent hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination. I am confident that with the same dedication and self-confidence, you will realise your dreams and reach new heights in life."

"Those students who could not achieve the expected results this time should not feel discouraged. With patience, positive thinking, and continuous effort, you will certainly attain success," the post added.

In the High School results, Akshat Gopal from Ramnagar, Nainital, emerged as the state topper with an impressive 98.20%.

According to the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE), for the Intermediate (Class 12) examination 2026, the overall pass percentage was 85.11%. The pass percentage among boys was 81.93%, while girls achieved 88.09%. Geetika Pant from Bageshwar and Sushila Mehendiratta from Udham Singh Nagar jointly secured the top position with 98%.

District-wise performance in Class 12 was led by Bageshwar, which secured the top spot in the state with a pass percentage of 94.81%.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, J.P. Kala, Deputy Director of Education, spoke exclusively to ANI about the Uttarakhand Board High School examination results declared. The overall pass percentage stands at 92.10%. Girls have outperformed boys, achieving a pass percentage of 96.07%, while boys recorded 88.03%.

In the High School results, Akshat Gopal from Ramnagar in Nainital district topped the state with 98.20% marks.

For the Intermediate (Class 12) examinations 2026, the overall pass percentage is 85.11%. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 81.93%, while girls achieved 88.09%. Geetika Pant from Bageshwar and Sushila Mehndiratta from Udham Singh Nagar emerged as joint toppers with 98% marks each.

In district-wise performance for Class 12, Bageshwar secured the top position in the state with an impressive pass percentage of 94.81%. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)