Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 10 (ANI): During a meeting at the Secretariat on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed the officials to run the 'Fit Uttarakhand campaign' widely in the state.

CM Dhami directed the Additional Chief Secretary, Anand Bardhan, to prepare a detailed action plan for this campaign in coordination with all the departments.

The Chief Minister said that the main objective of the Fit Uttarakhand campaign is to make the state's citizens aware of health, hygiene, and fitness so that they can adopt a healthy lifestyle.

"Educational institutions, government and non-government organizations will also be included in this campaign so that more and more people can benefit from it," the CM said.

CM Pushkar Dhami directed that yoga, exercise and health awareness campaigns should be promoted under the Fit Uttarakhand campaign. "Also, sports activities should be encouraged in schools and colleges so that the younger generation can remain more physically active and healthy," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for increasing awareness to reduce obesity. He emphasised that people should pay special attention to their diet and should make a habit of reducing the use of oil in food.

"This message will be spread across the state through the 'Fit Uttarakhand' campaign," the Uttarakhand CM emphasized.

"The government's goal is to ensure that the message of the Fit Uttarakhand campaign reaches every citizen of the state. Under this campaign, publicity will be done through various mediums so that the general public is inspired to include fitness in their daily routine," he said.

Earlier today, Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that his government is determined to ensure that the schemes reach the people at the last mile of society.

Speaking at the 'Mukhya Sevak Dialogue' with the local residents of Vikaskhand Yamkeshwar, CM Dhami said, "Today, both the central and state governments have launched several welfare schemes. Many policies have been created, leading to increased investment in the state and, alongside that, the generation of employment. Our young people are getting employment, businesses are expanding, and the state is progressing in every aspect." (ANI)

