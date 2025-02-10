Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday to inspect the Uttarakhand Mandapam set up for Mahakumbh 2025, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

During his visit, the Chief Minister met pilgrims staying at Uttarakhand Mandapam and inquired about their well-being. Notably, under his directives, the Uttarakhand government has established this facility at Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025, the official statement added.

Also Read | Amroha Shocker: Doctor Arrested for Harassing Minor Schoolgirl in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the statement, Dhami also reviewed the accommodation and food arrangements being provided for pilgrims from Uttarakhand. He highlighted that the Uttarakhand Mandapam serves as a platform for devotees from across the country and the world to experience the culture of Uttarakhand. Beyond offering lodging, the Mandapam allows visitors to immerse themselves in the essence of the state within the Mahakumbh.

The Chief Minister further noted that Uttarakhand Mandapam is facilitating the promotion of traditional products from the state. In addition to showcasing Uttarakhand's spiritual and cultural heritage, arrangements have been made for the display and sale of the region's art, culture, and special products--a commendable initiative, according to the official release.

Also Read | Punjab Man, Gurpreet Singh, Travelling to US via 'Dunki' Route Dies on Way at Guatemala of Heart Attack, State Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwa Meets With Family.

Meanwhile, Dhami attended the 'Samnata Ke Saath Samrasata' program along with Acharya Mahamandaleshwar of Niranjani Akhara Swami Kailashanand Giri and Parmarth Niketan Chief Chidanand Saraswati.

CM Dhami participated in the Gyan Mahakumbh "Indian Education: National Concept" program organized at Mahakumbh.

Notably, around 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said. More than 420 million devotees have taken a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 till now.

MahaKumbh 2025, which commenced on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, attracting devotees from across the globe. The grand event will continue till Mahashivratri on February 26.

The event has already attracted millions of devotees from across the country and around the world and is expected to set new records for attendance and participation.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)