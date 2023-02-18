Khatima (Uttarakhand) [India], February 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the puja program organized at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple located in Chakarpur, Udham Singh Nagaron on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Taking to his social media handle, Dhami said, "Today, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivaratri, after offering prayers at the Vankhandi Mahadev Temple located in Chakarpur, Udham Singh Nagar, prayed to Lord Shiva for happiness, prosperity and prosperity of all the people of the state."

"On this occasion, the fair to be organized at Vankhandi Mahadev Temple was also inaugurated," added CM Dhami.

Further, talking to the media about the anti-copying law, he said, "After the anti-copying law came into action, all the examinations that will be held in the state will be without copying, with transparency. Students who have capability and talent will now get an opportunity in the right way". (ANI)

