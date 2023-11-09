Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 9 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekar Rao and his son and minister KT Rama Rao will file their nomination papers today for the November 30 state assembly polls.

KCR will file nomination papers from both the Gajwel and Kamareddy Assembly seats while KTR will file papers in the Sircilla constituency at the Sircilla Revenue Divisional Office.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Foundation Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi Greet People on 23rd Uttarakhand Sthapna Diwas.

Ahead of filing his nomination papers, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao performed pooja at his Pragathi Bhavan residence here in Telangana's Hyderabad.

After filing the nominations, KTR will participate in road shows in the Armor and Kodangal constituencies.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Miscreants Shoot At Jewellery Store Owner in BT Kawade Road, Rob Him of Gold Chain and Other Valuables; Investigation Underway.

Earlier CM K C Rao, who has been spearheading the party's campaign, on Wednesday took a dig at Congress and said that the grand old party had already ruled the state for 50 years and has done great injustice to Telangana.

"Earlier, there was no fresh water, no drinking water, industries shut down without electricity, farmers suicide and others. After the formation of Telangana, we are resolving the issues one by one. We have resolved the issues of water and electricity," he said.

While the polling for the 40-member Mizoram Assembly and the first phase of polling for the Chhattisgarh Assembly concluded on Tuesday, the elections will be held in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (second phase) on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the states.

Telangana will go to assembly elections on November 30 and counting of votes, along with those of four other poll-bound states, has been scheduled for December 3.

The state is set to witness a triangular contest among the BJP, BRS and the Congress.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)