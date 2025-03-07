Amaravati, Mar 6 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday informed the Assembly that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on establishing a Rs 100 crore yoga and naturopathy hospital in state capital Amaravati, which has been sanctioned by the Central government.

The health minister said the Centre had sanctioned the hospital in 2018, for which which a 25-acre land parcel was allotted at Kondapavulu village under the Gannavaram constituency.

"However, the previous YSRCP government jeopardised the proposal and diverted the 25-acre plot to a Jagaanna colony (welfare housing)," Yadav claimed.

The Telegu Desam Party-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is sending proposals to the Centre for setting up the yoga and naturopathy hospital, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Industries Minister T G Bharat told the House that steel major ArcelorMittal Nippon is coming to the southern state due the efforts of IT Minister Nara Lokesh.

Out of a proposed Rs 1.47 lakh crore investment through this industry, Bharat said the first phase will entail an investment of Rs 61,780 crore and the second phase Rs 85,382 crore.

One lakh people are expected to get employment through this plant with a capacity of 17.9 MTPA, he said.

