New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Delhi Drainage Master Plan and said necessary changes suggested by IIT Delhi will be implemented to bolster the drainage system of the national capital and deal with issues related to waterlogging enhanced due to heavy rainfall.

The CM instructed the officers to implement solutions on the ground level in order to make the drainage system foolproof and take up specific projects to implement solutions for fixing slopes of drains, connecting storm drains to the larger drainage system and all such problems.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Unindentified Man, Stones and Chillies Stuffed in Rectum.

Objectives of the Delhi Drainage Master Plan is to formulate a plan for drainage for NCT of Delhi for about 30-35 years compatible with the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 for improvement of Delhi's drainage within a fixed time frame.

According to the recommendations made for the Delhi Drainage Master Plan, no encroachments can be done in stormwater drains. No C & D waste will be allowed into stormwater drains.

Also Read | Webociti: Raising the Bar in Digital Marketing Space as One of the Top Digital Marketing Consulting Firms.

It also recommended that no stormwater should be drained into sewer systems or no construction should be allowed inside any stormwater drains. Flood monitoring would be done using sensors to improve flood management.

According to official data, there are about 2846 drains in Delhi and their length is about 3692 km. Majority of these drains are with the Public Works Department (PWD).

Delhi is divided into three major natural drainage basins. That are Trans Yamuna, Barapullah and Najafgarh. In addition, there are also some very small drainage basins, the Aruna Nagar and Chandrawal, which drain directly into the Yamuna.

Meanwhile, besides the Chief Minister, Water Minister Satyendar Jain, Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha and the Chief Secretary, along with senior officials of the concerned departments, were present at the review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat today.

(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)