New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal offered prayers to Lord Krishna for everyone's health at the ISKCON temple in East of Kailash here on Janmashtami on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI after offering prayers, Kejriwal said, "This time due to coronavirus people are not visiting temples and they are celebrating Janmashtami at their homes. I pray to God that everybody stays healthy."

Earlier, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to people on Janmashtami.

"Best wishes on the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami. Jai Shri Krishna!" the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Janmashtami this year is celebrated amid COVID-19 norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

