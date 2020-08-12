Mumbai, August 12: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday denied the social media reports that claimed that it had prohibited Ganpati immersion in the sea. In its clarification, the civic body said that it has not banned any immersion of Ganesh idol in the sea. It added saying that social media reports claiming that Ganpati immersion in the sea have been prohibited are fake and urged people not to believe in any such rumours. The BMC further added saying that it has constructed 167 artificial ponds for idol immersion. The 10-day festival begins on 'Ganesh Chaturthi', which falls on August 22 this year. When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2020? Know The Beginning Date of The 10-Day Festival of Ganeshotsav In Maharashtra This Year.

In the last month, the BMC had said that only five people should participate in arrival and immersion processions of domestic Lord Ganesh idols during the Ganpati festival. The order was issued in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The civic body, which is spearheading Mumbai's fight against coronavirus, had made an appeal to citizens in this regard ahead of the festival to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the metropolis. How to Make Ganpati Idol at Home? This Ganeshotsav 2020, Here's Easy DIY Video to Make Lord Ganesha Murti And Have Safe Celebrations.

Here's the tweet:

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) denies social media reports that it has prohibited Ganpati immersion in the sea. BMC clarifies that it has not banned any immersion in the sea though it has constructed 167 artificial ponds for idol immersion. pic.twitter.com/3Zro1E8Goc — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2020

Moreover, the civic body said domestic Ganpati idols should be made using eco-friendly materials and their height should not be more than two feet. Instead of using idols made in clay, if possible worship metal or marble idols," the BMC said in a release.

The civic body had urged people to follow safety protocols like using mask or shield, hand sanitizers and social distancing norms during the 10-day Ganpati festival. It also urged citizens to avoid participating in big processions to safeguard their families from COVID-19. The BMC said violators may invite strict action under relevant sections of the Epidemic Act 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and the Indian Penal Code.

