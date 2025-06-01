Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], June 1 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma convened a review meeting on Sunday at the CM's Conference Hall in Aizawl to assess the various disasters currently affecting Mizoram.

Several Ministers and senior officials attended the meeting in person, while Deputy Commissioners from different districts joined via video conference.

Also Read | Illegal Online Gambling Platforms Putting Minors, Youth at Risk; Parimatch, 1xBet, Stake, Fairplay and BateryBet Among the Most Visited: Report.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to all those working tirelessly across the state -- including first responders, support teams, and personnel involved in evacuation and relief operations.

He lauded the resilience of the Mizo people and urged continued support for affected individuals and families.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Head Priest, 3 Others Allegedly Drug and Gangrape National-Level Taekwondo Player Inside Ashram, Record Assault Video To Blackmail Her in Uttar Pradesh; Investigation Underway.

A key priority highlighted in the meeting was ensuring that access to district capitals and the airport remains uninterrupted by keeping essential roads operational.

The Chief Minister also directed that adequate funds be allocated to all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and that relief funds for victims be released at the earliest.

It was resolved that disaster-affected areas must be continuously monitored under the supervision of the Department of Disaster Management & Rehabilitation (DM&R). Comprehensive and timely reports are to be submitted to the central government to ensure proper coordination and response.

According to a preliminary report from the DM&R, 211 landslide locations have been recorded, 60 houses have collapsed, 69 families have been evacuated due to the risk of house collapse, 83 road blockages have been reported, 4 retaining walls have collapsed, 1 electric pole has fallen, 2 major landslides have occurred, and 4 deaths have been reported.

Additionally, rising water levels in riverside habitation areas were noted, with some updates continuing to come in during the course of the meeting. Deputy Commissioners also submitted detailed status reports from their respective districts.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister K. Sapdanga, PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, DM&R Minister Prof. Lalnilawma, P&E Minister F. Rodingliana, and several senior government officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)