London [United Kingdom], March 28 (ANI): Member of Overseas Friends of BJP Sushil Dokwal, attended the event at Oxford University's Kellogg College where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke about investments coming to the state. He said that the Chief Minister was lying that Tata would invest in the state.

Sushil Dokwal said that three days back, one of his friends told him that CM Mamata Banerjee and her team were coming to Kellogg College, Oxford University for a presentation on child and women development.

He said that around 300 people were present, a hundred Indian-origin and 200 Bangladeshi supporting Mamata Banerjee.

Sushil Dokwal said, "My intention was to ask a question about why she is not giving land to India Government for fencing between Bangladesh and West Bengal. Somehow somebody asked a question, what are the investments coming to West Bengal and Mamata ji is saying so many billions of Pounds are coming, and many businessmen are coming. Again he asked, which businessman is coming. She was replying with false names and of the names was Tata."

"So, I said that Tata already ran away, you know what you did to Tata, and you are lying. She said that she was not lying. Suddenly, some India-based students started questioning about what she has done for 'Nirbhaya' (RG Kar rape-murder victim). Mamata tried to make us calm but people were not happy. So many Bangladeshis were also aggressive. If we were outside, they would have even attacked us. There was chaos," he said.

He went on to say that in the last 10 years, West Bengal is the only state which is far behind.

"I don't know why Sourav Ganguly came here. For the first time, we saw that she was cowering and she really lost her control. It was a chaos. She was not interested in answering the right questions. About 'Nirbhaya,' she said that it is sub-judice and under control of government of India. She put all blame on judiciary and Indian government. Regarding Hindus suffering in Bangladesh, she was mum. She said that she loves Hindus, Muslims and everybody," he further said.

"Students told Mamata Banerjee that she was breaking the legs of Hindus in West Bengal. Then management called the police," he added.

CM Mamata Banerjee, was in conversation with Kellogg College President Prof Jonathan Michie and Bynum Tudor Fellow at Kellogg, Lord Karan Bilimoria attended by attended by former cricketer Saurabh Ganguly.

Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee faced protests by a group of people at Oxford University's Kellogg College in London on Thursday, where she was questioned regarding the RG Kar College case and post-poll violence in West Bengal.

BJP leader Amit Malviya shared a video where he claimed that the people seen in the video purportedly belonging to the Bengali Hindus community had confronted CM Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London.

"Bengali Hindus confront West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in London, raising angry slogans calling her out for the rape and murder of the lady doctor at RG Kar, crimes against women in Sandeshkhali, the genocide of Hindus, and widespread corruption," Amit Malviya posted on X.

The BJP leader further called Mamata Banerjee a "disgrace" to West Bengal.

"Just a few posters that were held up to Mamata Banerjee. She is a disgrace to West Bengal. The Hindu Bengali diaspora wants her out as the Chief Minister for destroying Bengal's legacy and putting them through such ignominy," he added.

The video posted by the BJP showed the West Bengal CM facing several interruptions during which someone in the audience raised a question about the Hindus in Bengal.

"I am for all, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians," Banerjee responded, which was followed by "Go back" slogans from a section of the audience.

The Chief Minister addressed one of the protesters as "brother" and said, "Please remember this and don't do politics. It's very easy to do politics here and create negative narratives." (ANI)

