Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MP Sukanta Majumdar, on Monday, launched a sharp attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her entire electoral strategy is rooted in "appeasement politics."

In a post on X, Majumdar claimed that Banerjee's political roadmap is centred around two parallel tactics: "relentless Muslim appeasement" and the "continuous oppression" of Bengali Hindus.

"The entire game plan of West Bengal's authoritarian Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to win elections rests on one & only strategy,' appeasement politics'. On one side, relentless Muslim appeasement; on the other, continuous oppression of Bengali Hindus and systematic religious persecution all with the sole aim of turning Hindus into a minority and clinging to power at any cost," he wrote.

The post added on X, "This is the desperate struggle of a failed Chief Minister! Today, the people of Bengal have only one resolve -- to make West Bengal a livable land for Bengali Hindus once again."

https://x.com/DrSukantaBJP/status/1931950941508440356

The video in the post said, "We are like two flowers on the same stem - Hindu and Muslim' but now. In today's Bengal, it's only the Muslims who are cherished, while the Hindus are the neglected ones. One flower is being appeased, while the other is being consistently exploited. This is Mamata Banerjee's core political strategy to win elections. Soon, Hindus will become a minority in Bengal. This is the grim future awaiting Bengal's Sanatanis.

In Siliguri, communal harmony was shattered by the Chief Minister's pampered vote-bank pawns. Yet, the crackdown selectively targeted Hindus; even violent attacks were unleashed. When people raised slogans like "Jai Shri Ram" in protest, even the police, acting like party lackeys, were seen issuing threats. A police officer was seen threatening a crowd, "Keep chanting for now, The real action will be taken at night. Okay? Dare to Say 'Jai Shree Ram' with me at night." How outrageous is that?

Without a trace of fear or shame, spineless police officers stood before the media cameras and threatened the Hindus for saying "Jai Shri Ram." One was even seen looking straight into the eyes of protesters and warning, "Shout Jai Shri Ram' all you want now, we'll take action at night." In Mamata's Bengal, even chanting "Jai Shri Ram" has now become a punishable offense. But don't be afraid, the people of Bengal will soon give a fitting response to this one-sided oppression against Hindus under her regime. In Siliguri, the attackers who targeted Hindus have already been identified. and the list has been submitted to the authorities by Darjeeling BJP MP Raju Bista. He has also appealed to the Governor regarding the matter. This Bengal must be made livable again for Sanatanis. That is now the greatest pledge of the people of Bengal. "

On Saturday, Majumdar also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations regarding electoral rigging in the Maharashtra Assembly elections held in November 2024. Gandhi had claimed that those polls were "rigged" and suggested a similar pattern would be seen in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Reacting to the Congress leader's statement, Majumdar said, "The problem with our Opposition is that wherever they win, they say EVMs are right, and where they lose, they say EVMs are faulty and there is match-fixing."

He likened Gandhi's remarks to the excuses of "kids who do not know how to play the match and then blame the pitch and the umpire."

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Majumdar added, "Rahul Gandhi does not know how to play. I wish that his prediction that the states without BJP government will have a BJP rule comes true. A BJP government should also be formed in Bengal according to his prediction."

Majumdar also suggested that Rahul Gandhi should visit West Bengal to witness the state of democracy under the Mamata Banerjee-led government, implying that it would offer him a clearer understanding of the challenges to democratic functioning in the state. (ANI)

