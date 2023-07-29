Chandigarh, Jul 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will Sunday flag off a delegation of 50 headmasters of government schools for training at a premier management institute.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains Saturday said the first batch of 50 headmasters is being sent to the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

In a statement issued here, Bains said the Punjab government has decided to ensure specialised training for the headmasters at IIM Ahmedabad, which is renowned for its management courses all over the world.

The chief minister will flag off the first batch of headmasters from Mohali on Sunday, Bains added.

The minister said 138 principals from government schools in the state have already received training at world-renowned educational institutes.

