Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 1 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday launched the 'Odisha Shramik Sathi' app on the occasion of Labour Day 2025.

"I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes on International Workers' Day to my working brothers and sisters who make invaluable contributions to nation-building. Let us honour their sacrifices and contributions to building a developed nation and pledge to ensure their social security," the Odisha CM said in a post on X while extending wishes on Labour Day.

Odisha Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia emphasised that the state government has launched an app which will help labourers to apply for everything easily.

"The government is trying to solve the problems that are arising from grassroots levels. The CM has already given this statement to the labour class. We have launched an application for labourers to apply to everything easily," Khuntia told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed Rs 1,025 crore to over 51 lakh farmers under the CM Kisan Kharif Season Assistance scheme, coinciding with the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

Speaking to reporters, CM Majhi said the scheme boosts farmers' income and helps them prepare for the cropping season. "...Today, we have provided financial aid to 51 lakh farmer families under the CM Kisan Yojana. The amount is provided in 2 instalments under this scheme. One instalment is given today, and the other will be given on the occasion of 'Nua Khai'. This financial aid helps them to work...It increases their income," CM Majhi said.

The CM-KISAN scheme, launched on September 8, 2024, offers Rs 4,000 annually to farmers, Rs 2,000 each during Akshaya Tritiya and Nua Khai, to support both Kharif and Rabi cropping seasons. The assistance is credited directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. The scheme covers small, marginal, landless, and tribal farmers. (ANI)

