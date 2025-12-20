Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, flagged off the Bhopal Metro Rail service on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in the state capital's urban transport infrastructure.

The first phase of the Bhopal Metro, part of the Orange Line 'Priority Corridor', spans 7 Kilometres and includes eight elevated stations. The corridor is designed to offer fast, convenient and reliable connectivity along key city routes, significantly easing daily commutes for residents and reducing traffic congestion.

Speaking to the media at the flag-off ceremony at Subhash Nagar Metro Station, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the launch as a major year-end gift for people. "As the month of December comes to an end, the series of gifts continues. This year marks two years of our government, and we have received the gift of two metro trains. Congratulations to the people of the state and the people of Bhopal," he said.

CM Yadav added that the metro service would transform urban mobility in the city. "This will make travel easier for passengers. These gifts will provide relief to passengers," the Chief Minister said. After the flag off, both CM Yadav and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a ride on the metro train.

He also posted on X and said, "Welcome to Bhopal Metro... Today, I traveled from Subhash Nagar Metro Station to AIIMS Station with school children along with the Honorable Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji. Congratulations to the residents of Bhopal for this new gift."

Union Minister Manohar Lal also posted on X emphasised that the Bhopal Metro Rail service will give a new direction to city's urban transport system.

"Today, at the event organized at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre in Bhopal, the Bhopal Metro Rail service was inaugurated along with the Honorable Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji," he said.

"This first phase of the Bhopal Metro spans a 7-kilometer stretch under the Orange Line 'Priority Corridor', which includes 8 elevated stations. This corridor will provide fast, convenient, and reliable transportation facilities on the city's major routes, making the daily commute of citizens even more seamless and convenient. This project, which promotes smart, safe, and environmentally friendly transportation, will give a new direction to Bhopal's urban transport system and make a significant contribution to the city's overall development," the Union Minister posted. (ANI)

