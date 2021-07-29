Panaji (Goa) [India], July 29 (ANI): After the alleged rape of two minor girls on a Goa beach a few days ago, Goa Forward Party MLA and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai on Thursday demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for his remarks in the State Assembly that parents should introspect on why their children were on the beach late at night.

Addressing media on the sidelines of the ongoing state legislative assembly session, Sardesai said, "The Chief Minister owes an apology to the parents of the minor girls. Such an irresponsible statement, it is a very insensitive statement by the CM, when actually he should be comforting the parents, giving them solace and courage by his timely action to prevent further such instances."

The Chief Minister had during a debate in the House said that parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children.

Four men were arrested in South Goa and remanded to police custody on Monday for allegedly raping two minor girls on Benaulim beach on Sunday evening (July 24). An offence of gangrape and extortion was registered against them.

Earlier today Sawant said, "All the four accused one of them a government employee has been arrested. We suspended government employees. Parents have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their children."

Congress President Girish Chodankar in a statement also condemned the statement of Chief Minister Sawant.

"There is National Security Act imposed by this irresponsible government in South Goa. The entire State is under curfew announced due to Covid pandemic. Despite, the state being under so called surveillance, rapes, murders, dacoities continue almost on daily basis. BJP Government has converted Goa into a Criminal Destination by patronising the Criminal Mafia, Drug Mafia, Beggar Mafia," Chodankar said.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte also said it was "shocking" that the Goa CM has blamed parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night.

"It is shocking that @goacm is blaming parents for allowing their children to venture out in the night claiming that it is not safe. if State govt can't assure us our security, who can give it? Goa has a history of being safe state for women, that tag is being lost in @BJP4Goa rule," Khaunte said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)