New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu submitted a comprehensive proposal to Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, on Friday, seeking the Union Government's support to transform Andhra Pradesh into a pivotal hub for space manufacturing and innovation.

The proposal outlines the development of two state-supported Space Cities--one near the ISRO SHAR spaceport and another near Lepakshi--to serve as integrated hubs for satellite production, launch vehicle development, and industry collaboration.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Minister of the appointment of Dr S Somanath, former ISRO Chairman, as the Honorary Adviser on Space Technology to the Government of Andhra Pradesh. His guidance will steer the state's efforts in building a globally competitive space ecosystem.

"With a strategic location, industrial strength, and future-ready infrastructure, Andhra Pradesh is fully committed to advancing India's space sector," said Naidu.

"We seek the Centre's recognition and partnership in this transformative journey," he added.

The meeting marks a significant step in forging a strong Centre-State partnership to advance India's leadership in the global space economy.

Meanwhile, Naidu also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at South Block on Friday, and presented a strategic vision to position the State as a national hub for defence manufacturing and aerospace innovation.

According to a release, Chief Minister Naidu, during the meeting, outlined a comprehensive plan encompassing industrial infrastructure, research collaborations, and strategic installations across key locations in Andhra Pradesh. The proposals include developing integrated defence facilities, revitalising critical manufacturing units, supporting indigenous aviation programs, establishing testing and training centres, and creating thematic defence hubs to promote regional specialisation.

CM Chandrababu Naidu underlined Andhra Pradesh's readiness, with its strong infrastructure base, skilled workforce, and proactive policy environment, to advance 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' through self-reliant defence production and innovation.

Naidu also met with Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil today to discuss and submit a proposal for the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project, which aims to enhance water resource management and infrastructure development in the region.

The project aims to divert surplus Godavari floodwater to drought-affected areas in Andhra Pradesh through a three-part water transfer system. It includes the Bollapalle reservoir, lift irrigation systems, and tunnels through the Nallamala hills. (ANI)

